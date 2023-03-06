The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 258.08 points or 0.48% today to 53924.19

--Largest one-day point decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.74% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.74% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.83% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 3.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.25% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 10.06% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5460.33 points or 11.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1732ET