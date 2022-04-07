IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.48% Lower at 55280.59 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 266.70 points or 0.48% today to 55280.59

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.35% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Off 2.35% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.74% from its 52-week low of 47352.18 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 14.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.35% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.54% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 2008.15 points or 3.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

04-07-22 1734ET