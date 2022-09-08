IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.49% Higher at 46283.34 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 226.37 points or 0.49% today to 46283.34
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 380.45 points or 0.83% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 18.24% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
--Off 18.24% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 3.04% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Down 9.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.24% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 3.04% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.04%
--Year-to-date it is down 6989.10 points or 13.12%
