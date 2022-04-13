Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.49% Higher at 54172.62 -- Data Talk

04/13/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 265.37 points or 0.49% today to 54172.62


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Snaps a seven trading day losing streak

--Off 4.30% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.30% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.84% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 12.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.30% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.34% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 900.18 points or 1.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1741ET

