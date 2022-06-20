IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.49% Lower at 47780.72 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 235.51 points or 0.49% today to 47780.72

--Down 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 15.60% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 15.60% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.47% from its 52-week low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 5.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.60% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.47% from its 2022 closing low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 5491.72 points or 10.31%

