IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.49% Lower at 52025.18 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 256.35 points or 0.49% today to 52025.18

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1655.68 points or 3.08% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 3.61% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Off 3.61% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 44310.27 hit Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Rose 15.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.61% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.09% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 1247.26 points or 2.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1725ET