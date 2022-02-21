Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.49% Lower at 52025.18 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 256.35 points or 0.49% today to 52025.18


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1655.68 points or 3.08% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 3.61% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Off 3.61% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 44310.27 hit Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Rose 15.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.61% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.09% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 1247.26 points or 2.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1725ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.07% to 89.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.66% Higher at 90029.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.49% Lower at 52025.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 111725.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:19p'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan
RE
12:57pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 3985.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.12% Lower at 3672.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.04% Lower at 6788.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pDAX Ends 2.07% Lower at 14731.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:54pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 7484.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
5Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh

HOT NEWS