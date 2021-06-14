IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.50% Lower at 51029.54 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 256.92 points or 0.50% today to 51029.54
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 8, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 1.32% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.77% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 43.67% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 36.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.77% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 18.71% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.28%
--Year-to-date it is up 6962.66 points or 15.80%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
