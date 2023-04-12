The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 271.51 points or 0.50% today to 54333.12

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.02% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 1.51% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 21.75% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Rose 0.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.90% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 5869.26 points or 12.11%

