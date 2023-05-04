The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 279.80 points or 0.51% today to 54667.21

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 512.22 points or 0.93% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Off 3.43% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 0.93% from its 52-week high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Up 22.50% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 8.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.93% from its 2023 closing high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Up 11.58% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 6203.35 points or 12.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

