The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 279.80 points or 0.51% today to 54667.21
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 512.22 points or 0.93% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023
--Off 3.43% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Off 0.93% from its 52-week high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023
--Up 22.50% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Rose 8.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.93% from its 2023 closing high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023
--Up 11.58% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 6203.35 points or 12.80%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-04-23 1733ET