The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 277.53 points or 0.53% today to 52827.93

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.68% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 6.68% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.38% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.23% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.83% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 4364.07 points or 9.00%

