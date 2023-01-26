IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.53% Higher at 55164.01 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 292.65 points or 0.53% today to 55164.01

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 2035.04 points or 3.83% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 17 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 2.55% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Off 2.55% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 23.61% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 9.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.60% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 13.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 6700.15 points or 13.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1739ET