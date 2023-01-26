Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.53% Higher at 55164.01 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 292.65 points or 0.53% today to 55164.01


--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 2035.04 points or 3.83% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 17 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 2.55% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Off 2.55% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 23.61% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 9.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.60% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 13.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 6700.15 points or 13.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1739ET

Latest news
05:59pHilltop Holdings : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pTfs Financial : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pNorthrim : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pElvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
RE
05:57pMidland States Bancorp : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pFirst Financial : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pTrump lawyer Eastman should be disbarred, California regulators say
RE
05:55pFlushing Financial : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Diageo Trade Actively
DJ
05:52pLG Display posts 3rd consecutive quarterly loss on weak panel demand
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Xiaomi Shares Rise After EV Plans Leak
3DELIVERY HERO : RBC remains its Buy rating
4TESLA : UBS gives a Buy rating
5Intrum : Report Q422 Eng

HOT NEWS