IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.53% Lower at 51161.50 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 271.04 points or 0.53% today to 51161.50

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 545.51 points or 1.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 4.02% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

--Off 4.02% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.77% from its 52-week low of 41674.30 hit Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

--Rose 21.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.02% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 19.02% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 7094.62 points or 16.10%

