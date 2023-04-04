The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 292.36 points or 0.54% today to 54176.01

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.30% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 2.47% from its 52-week high of 55547.29 hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Up 21.40% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.79% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.58% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5712.15 points or 11.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1732ET