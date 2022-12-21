IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.57% Higher at 50426.26 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 286.84 points or 0.57% today to 50426.26

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1083.92 points or 2.20% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 10.92% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 10.92% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.00% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.92% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.00% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is down 2846.18 points or 5.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1728ET