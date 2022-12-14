IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.57% Lower at 50047.70 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 285.40 points or 0.57% today to 50047.70

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1031.00 points or 2.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 11.59% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Off 11.59% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.15% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 2.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.59% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.15% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 3224.74 points or 6.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1729ET