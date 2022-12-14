Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.57% Lower at 50047.70 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 285.40 points or 0.57% today to 50047.70


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1031.00 points or 2.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 11.59% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Off 11.59% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.15% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 2.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.59% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.15% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 3224.74 points or 6.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1729ET

Latest news
05:38pWarner Bros Discovery expects $1 bln more in scrapped content charges
RE
05:38pLennar : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:38pPowell says Fed will not change 2% inflation goal
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.22% to 96.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.45% to $1.0682 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.49% to $1.2425 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 0.09% to 135.47 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pHormel Foods Again Named to Annual Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List of America's Best-Run Companies
PR
05:31pQ&a With Mintegral : How Western Publishers Can Maximize In-App Revenue in APAC
PU
05:31pQuadient S A : AP Announces Global Partnership with Microsoft Dynamics NAV
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam
3TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision
5EU agrees EUR20 billion boost for energy funding to quit Russian gas

HOT NEWS