IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.58% Higher at 47724.24 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 274.51 points or 0.58% today to 47724.24


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.70% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 15.70% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.29% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 8.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.70% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.29% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 5548.20 points or 10.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1734ET

