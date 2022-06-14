Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.58% Lower at 48164.47 -- Data Talk

06/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 280.83 points or 0.58% today to 48164.47


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1974.73 points or 3.94% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, June 6, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down 11 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 14.92% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Off 14.92% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 5.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.92% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 5107.97 points or 9.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1739ET

