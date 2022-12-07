Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.58% Lower at 50725.96 -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 294.69 points or 0.58% today to 50725.96


--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 10.39% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 10.39% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.67% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.39% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.67% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2546.48 points or 4.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1729ET

Latest news
05:59p'A better chapter': 18-year-old man elected mayor of Arkansas town
RE
05:59pGreen Shift Commodities Announces Non-Brokered Free-Trading Private Placement Financing
AQ
05:58pCanoe EIT Income Fund Announces December 2022 Distribution
GL
05:56pEx-Theranos president Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
RE
05:55pNordic Unmanned - Private placement successfully placed
AQ
05:54pBlackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
RE
05:52pEss Tech : Inc. Statement on Grizzly Research Report
PU
05:50pEmpire Energy Group Ltd Beetaloo Operations Update
AW
05:47pAnalysis-Peru markets take in political drama as investors focus on fundamentals
RE
05:47pPutin: Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for 'long' time
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
4UK indexes struggle for direction after mixed China news
5Analyst recommandations: Dominion Energy, Expedia, Repligen, TripAdviso..

HOT NEWS