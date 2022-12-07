IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.58% Lower at 50725.96 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 294.69 points or 0.58% today to 50725.96

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 10.39% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 10.39% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.67% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.39% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.67% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2546.48 points or 4.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

