IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.59% Higher at 47068.53 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 274.94 points or 0.59% today to 47068.53

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 323.38 points or 0.69% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 16.85% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 16.85% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.78% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 7.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.85% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.78% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 6203.91 points or 11.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-20-22 1734ET