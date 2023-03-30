The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 315.99 points or 0.59% today to 54198.94

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1427.82 points or 2.71% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 4.26% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 4.26% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.45% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 4.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.75% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 10.63% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 5735.08 points or 11.83%

