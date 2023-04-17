The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 318.87 points or 0.59% today to 54778.93

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 3.23% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 0.70% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 22.75% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Rose 1.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.70% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 11.81% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 6315.07 points or 13.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

