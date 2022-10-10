Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.59% Lower at 45457.12 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 271.75 points or 0.59% today to 45457.12


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 869.56 points or 1.88% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.70% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 19.70% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.86% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.70% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.86% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 7815.32 points or 14.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1733ET

