IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.60% Higher at 47416.37 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 283.88 points or 0.60% today to 47416.37

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.24% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 13, 2022

--Off 16.24% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.63% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.24% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.63% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 5856.07 points or 10.99%

