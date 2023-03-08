The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 319.93 points or 0.60% today to 53388.66

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 5.69% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 5.69% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.63% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.22% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.97% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 4924.80 points or 10.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

