IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.60% Lower at 50273.89 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 304.20 points or 0.60% today to 50273.89

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.19% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 11.19% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.65% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.19% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.65% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 2998.55 points or 5.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-26-22 1739ET