Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.60% Lower at 50273.89 -- Data Talk

12/26/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 304.20 points or 0.60% today to 50273.89


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.19% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 11.19% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.65% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.19% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.65% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 2998.55 points or 5.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 1739ET

Latest news
05:58pJapan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK
RE
05:58pMike Pence to run for U.S. president in 2024- Sky News
RE
05:58pPassenger advocate urges stranded Sunwing passengers in Mexico to take legal action
AQ
05:49pMike pence to run for us president in 2024- sky news…
RE
05:49pDollar Gains 0.07% to 132.88 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pSterling Gains 0.15% to $1.2069 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pEuro Gains 0.19% to $1.0637 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.15% to 97.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pRussia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide
RE
05:40pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.87% Lower at 108737.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
2Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to repla..
3Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
4Legendary investor: Charles T. Akre
5Mastercard Spendingpulse Shows U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6% This Holiday..

HOT NEWS