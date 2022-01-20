IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.60% Lower at 52508.35 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 314.88 points or 0.60% today to 52508.35

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1464.92 points or 2.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 2.71% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 2.71% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 22.15% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.71% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 764.09 points or 1.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

