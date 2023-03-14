The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 320.59 points or 0.60% today to 52691.66

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.92% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 6.92% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.07% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.48% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.55% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 4227.80 points or 8.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1738ET