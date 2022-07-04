IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.61% Higher at 48036.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 293.23 points or 0.61% today to 48036.38

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 511.93 points or 1.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 15.14% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 15.14% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.95% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.14% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.95% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5236.06 points or 9.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1736ET