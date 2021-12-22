IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.61% Higher at 52403.05 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 317.77 points or 0.61% today to 52403.05

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 779.19 points or 1.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 1.69% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.91% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.69% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.91% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 8336.17 points or 18.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1739ET