IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.61% Lower at 52801.43 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 323.58 points or 0.61% today to 52801.43

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1247.62 points or 2.31% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.73% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 6.73% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.28% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.77% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 4337.57 points or 8.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

