IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.62% Higher at 51815.17 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 318.46 points or 0.62% today to 51815.17

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 2.79% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Off 2.79% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 45.89% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 41.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.79% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.54% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 7748.29 points or 17.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1726ET