IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.62% Lower at 52941.01 -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 05:46pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 331.43 points or 0.62% today to 52941.01

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.68% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.68% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.16% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 18.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 331.43 points or 0.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1744ET

