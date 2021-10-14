Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.63% Higher at 52140.24 -- Data Talk

10/14/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 327.37 points or 0.63% today to 52140.24

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 2.18% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 2.18% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 41.68% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 37.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.18% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.30% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 8073.36 points or 18.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1726ET

