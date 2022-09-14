Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.63% Lower at 46745.15 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 294.59 points or 0.63% today to 46745.15


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1115.33 points or 2.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 17.43% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 17.43% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.06% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 10.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.43% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.06% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 6527.29 points or 12.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1735ET

HOT NEWS