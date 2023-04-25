The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 342.61 points or 0.63% today to 54371.09

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 3.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 1.44% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 21.84% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 3.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.44% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.98% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 5907.23 points or 12.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

04-25-23 1732ET