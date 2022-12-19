IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.64% Higher at 49946.10 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 315.95 points or 0.64% today to 49946.10

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 603.76 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 11.77% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 11.77% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.77% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.36%

--Year-to-date it is down 3326.34 points or 6.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

