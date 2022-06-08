IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.64% Lower at 49819.30 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 319.90 points or 0.64% today to 49819.30

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.99% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Off 11.99% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.55% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down 1.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.99% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.55% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 3453.14 points or 6.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1737ET