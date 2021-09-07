IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.64% Lower at 51950.45 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 332.66 points or 0.64% today to 51950.45

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 2.54% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 2.54% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 46.27% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 44.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.54% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.86% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 7883.57 points or 17.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

