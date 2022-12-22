Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.65% Lower at 50097.22 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 05:28pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 329.04 points or 0.65% today to 50097.22


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.50% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 11.50% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.26% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.50% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.26% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 3175.22 points or 5.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1727ET

