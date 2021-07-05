IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.66% Higher at 50552.80 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 329.79 points or 0.66% today to 50552.80

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 2.95% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 2.95% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 35.63% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 28.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.95% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.34% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 7902.81 points or 6.64%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 2.24% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 42.33% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 33.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.70% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.60% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6485.92 points or 14.72%

