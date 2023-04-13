The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 362.66 points or 0.67% today to 54695.78

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 3.38% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 22.56% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.85% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 11.64% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 6231.92 points or 12.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

