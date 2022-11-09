IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.67% Lower at 50545.76 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 342.71 points or 0.67% today to 50545.76

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.71% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 10.71% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.71% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 2726.68 points or 5.12%

