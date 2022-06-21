IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.68% Higher at 48104.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 323.66 points or 0.68% today to 48104.38

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.02% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 15.02% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.15% from its 52-week low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 4.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.02% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.15% from its 2022 closing low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 5168.06 points or 9.70%

