The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 357.68 points or 0.68% today to 53209.10

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 437.98 points or 0.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.01% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 6.01% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.23% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.54% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.60% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 4745.24 points or 9.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1741ET