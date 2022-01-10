IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.69% Lower at 52835.76 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 366.35 points or 0.69% today to 52835.76

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.88% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.91% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.69% from its 2022 closing high of 53202.11 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 436.68 points or 0.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1741ET