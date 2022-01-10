Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.69% Lower at 52835.76 -- Data Talk

01/10/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 366.35 points or 0.69% today to 52835.76

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.88% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.91% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.69% from its 2022 closing high of 53202.11 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 436.68 points or 0.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1741ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:42pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.78% Lower at 83746.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.69% Lower at 52835.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 101945.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 21072.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:19pNasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
RE
04:59pTSX closes well above session low as investors buy the dip
RE
04:55pTSX closes well above session low as investors buy the dip
RE
04:01pWall Street closes lower with Nasdaq staging late session comeback
RE
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 4239.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS