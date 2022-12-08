IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.70% Higher at 51078.70 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 352.74 points or 0.70% today to 51078.70

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.77% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.77% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 2193.74 points or 4.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

