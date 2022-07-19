Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.72% Higher at 47259.23 -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 336.03 points or 0.72% today to 47259.23


--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.52% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 16.52% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.29% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.52% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.29% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 6013.21 points or 11.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1744ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:45pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 18937.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.72% Higher at 47259.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 107185.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 98.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pStocks jump as U.S. earnings pick up, dollar falls for third session
RE
04:29pWall Street closes sharply higher on strong corporate earnings
RE
04:00pWall Street ends sharply higher on strong corporate earnings
RE
03:57pGoldman Sachs Up Nearly 6%, Best Performer in the DJIA SO Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
03:30pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys more Occidental Petroleum, edges closer to 20% stake
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing gl..
2BMW : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
3Analyst recommendations: Exxon Mobil, Sherwin-Williams, UnitedHealth, U..
4U.S. housing starts drop to lowest in nine months in June
5Sweden's Atlas Copco profit beats forecast on robust demand

HOT NEWS