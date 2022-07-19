IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.72% Higher at 47259.23 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 336.03 points or 0.72% today to 47259.23

--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.52% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 16.52% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.29% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.52% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.29% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 6013.21 points or 11.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1744ET