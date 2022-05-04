IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.72% Higher at 51432.63 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 366.07 points or 0.72% today to 51432.63

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.14% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.14% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.27% from its 52-week low of 48399.80 hit Wednesday, May 5, 2021

--Rose 6.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.14% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.92% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1839.81 points or 3.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

