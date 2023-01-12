Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.72% Higher at 53593.86 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 384.86 points or 0.72% today to 53593.86


--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 5130.00 points or 10.59% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Off 5.33% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 5.33% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.09% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.39% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 10.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 5130.00 points or 10.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1730ET

