The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 393.41 points or 0.72% today to 54385.52

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.93% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 1.41% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 21.87% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.41% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 11.01% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 5921.66 points or 12.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

